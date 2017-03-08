Over $2K in merchandise shoplifted from Bass Pro Pyramid

A Mid-South couple is accused of shoplifting more than $2,000 in merchandise from Bass Pro Outdoor World at the Pyramid.

Police said Jerry Cook and Ryanne Uhrmacher were caught Tuesday night around 8 p.m. with items they didn't pay. The items were stuffed into Bass Pro bags.

Police said the couple admitted to the crime.

The couple's car, a gold Ford Thunderbird, was towed into evidence.

Bass Pro released a statement saying they are working closely with local law enforcement.

