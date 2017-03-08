AT&T 911 outage resolved after more than 2 hours

AT&T Wireless experienced widespread outages that affected 911 calls in the Mid-South on Wednesday night.

The issue was limited to AT&T phones and not a 911 issue.

The outage was reported just before 7 p.m. and halted 911 lines nationwide.

Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected. — AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017

The lines were repaired after more than two hours.

