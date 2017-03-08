Bulldogs blow past LSU in SEC Tournament 1st round

It was all business for Mississippi State in the first round of the SEC tournament in Nashville on Wednesday night.

LSU hung tight with the Bulldogs for much of the first half until the Tigers were held scoreless for the final 5:25 as MSU went on a run.

From then on, it was all Dawgs. MSU took a 37-25 lead into the locker room, and while LSU was able to bring the game back within four, the Bulldogs would turn on the gas to run out the game.

MSU dominated in the paint and behind the arch, with several dominating performances from the bench in Tyson Carter (18 points), Xavian Stapleton (13 points), and Lamar Peters (10 points).

Quinndary Weatherspoon held his role as team leader with a game-high 19 points, including a sturdy 7-7 from the free throw line.

All this, aided be an incredibly porous 4 percent from three-point range from LSU, boosted the Bulldogs to a 79-52 win.

It was Mississippi State’s first SEC Tournament win since 2014, and head coach Ben Howland’s first with the school.

The win also clinches at least a .500 record for MSU this season, pushing their record to .500.

Next up, MSU will take on Alabama on Thursday as the tournament continues in Nashville. Alabama defeated Mississippi State twice this season, in Tuscaloosa and Starkville.

