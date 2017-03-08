Snow, sleet or just plain rain this weekend?

Spring officially arrives in less than two weeks, but old man winter may have one or two last gasps. There is a lot of chatter on social media about the winter weather potential on Saturday. I have always followed a couple of self imposed rules regarding winter weather forecasts:
So...we are less than 72 hours out. The track and temps will likely change some. And it's too early to tell how little or how much.
Now, here is a quick rundown of my first thoughts.
TIME FRAME: Saturday 11 AM - Sunday 2 AM
AREAS OF CONCERN: Northwest TN - Northeast AR - Southern MO
TYPE OF PRECIP: Sleet or rain/sleet/snow mix
AMOUNT: Million $ question! Check back!
CITIES IMPACTED: Dyersburg, Union City, Martin, Blytheville, Jonesboro, Caruthersville MO
BEST SHOT FOR SNOW: Southern KY...Bowling Green to Paducah
MAINLY COLD RAIN: From Forrest City to MEMPHIS to Jackson TN and points south into north MS. Basically, I-40 will be a good dividing line. It could briefly change to sleet later in the evening in these areas and maybe end as a few snowflakes, but no impact expected out this time. Right now, I’m buying into the 12 KM NAM scenario below. This is valid between noon and 3 PM Saturday. Green is rain, dark purple is sleet and blue is snow. Other models are showing more snow and less sleet all the way down to Memphis. I’m not ready to go there yet. I’ll wait for more data and more consistency before I adjust that far south.
SATURDAY FORECAST SUMMARY: A low pressure system will track across the Mid-South. Precip will start as rain/sleet for areas along the TN/KY/MO border. Accumulating sleet is possible in the AREAS OF CONCERN mentioned above. It could also change to snow with some accumulation. It will start around noon and peak around 6 PM then taper off toward midnight from northwest to southeast. Temps will be above freezing most of Saturday but may drop to freezing or below by 7 PM in these areas and around midnight in Memphis as the precip exits.
This all depends on the track of the low and we are still early in the game, so the sleet/snow line could move further north or south as new data arrives. I wouldn’t get too excited yet snow fans, but at least you have a “chance.” More updates to come.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
Instagram: wxgeek1
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
Author Taylor Branch addressed the crowd as the keynote speaker at the MLK50 Symposium on Tuesday.More >>
Author Taylor Branch addressed the crowd as the keynote speaker at the MLK50 Symposium on Tuesday.More >>
Fifty years ago, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave what would become his final speech.More >>
Fifty years ago, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave what would become his final speech.More >>
Seventy-five to 100 protesters lined Poplar Avenue Tuesday afternoon to demonstrate against immigration detention, poverty, and other societal ills.More >>
Seventy-five to 100 protesters lined Poplar Avenue Tuesday afternoon to demonstrate against immigration detention, poverty, and other societal ills.More >>
Security will be tight throughout downtown Memphis on Wednesday as thousands of people come together at the National Civil Rights Museum to remember a solemn anniversary.More >>
Security will be tight throughout downtown Memphis on Wednesday as thousands of people come together at the National Civil Rights Museum to remember a solemn anniversary.More >>
A survivor of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting is in Memphis, inspired by Dr. King's words.More >>
A survivor of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting is in Memphis, inspired by Dr. King's words.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
It could soon be against the law to smoke while driving with young children in your car. A proposed state law would fine drivers for lighting up, depending on the age of their passengers.More >>
It could soon be against the law to smoke while driving with young children in your car. A proposed state law would fine drivers for lighting up, depending on the age of their passengers.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>