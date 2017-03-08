RiverKings partner with Horn Lake High for book drive - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

RiverKings partner with Horn Lake High for book drive

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

The Mississippi RiverKings want to help put books the hands of more students. As a result, the hockey team said it will be holding a book drive for Horn Lake High School during their April 7 matchup against Peoria Rivermen.

Horn Lake High School library is searching for varieties of literature such as young adult, teen, fiction, biography, new or gently used books, or any recent releases. 

The library will also take magazine donations such as sport magazines, National Geographic magazines, Smithsonian Air and Space, comic books, and graphic novels.

If you're not planning on attending the game, you can still participate and help students read. 

Books can be dropped off at the RiverKings front office at the Landers Center prior to game night. 

In addition to the book drive, the RiverKings will donate $5 of each $10 ticket sold to HLHS. 

April 7 is also Fan Appreciation Night and the first 1,000 fans will receive a team photo of the Mississippi RiverKings.

