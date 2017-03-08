Convicted burglars share secrets to protecting your home

The WMC Action News 5 investigators surveyed convicted burglars in prison to reveal ways that you can protect your property from becoming the target of theft.

Inmates revealed how they manage to get inside of your home.

One hundred convicted inmates in jail for burglary filled out a survey for WMC on how they get past security alarms and watch dogs.

The first question on the survey was, "What is one thing homeowners can do to avoid being burglarized?"

Many of the inmates suggested making small changes outside your home such as adding lights.

"Lots of outside light on constantly, not motion lights," said one inmate.

In addition to lights, others said there are more things you can do.

"Lights all around the house, bars on windows, leave TV on," one inmate said.

Steel bars were mentioned by several inmates, not because they keep burglars out of your home, but because they take longer to bypass.

An inmate wrote, "steel bars all around because it takes time to get in."

One of the most common ways burglars said to keep your home from becoming a target is to have good neighbors.

A former neighborhood security captain, and now a Neighborhood administrator for the NextDoor App, Tracy Wiswall, said neighborhood watch activities have reduced crime.

Wiswall said that neighborhood watch activities lowered crime in Central Gardens. In addition, these activities have helped to solve crimes as well.

Many Memphis communities have become active on the NextDoor App, 359 to be exact, which is a free private social network for your neighborhood community.

"It's going to take the community to really get involved to prevent crime," said one inmate. "They have to stop turning their heads and saying it's not happening to them. It's not their business because sooner or later crime will come to their front door. So people need to be nosy. look out for one another."

