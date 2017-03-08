Day care workers investigated after child burned - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Day care workers investigated after child burned

A burn on William's face (Source: WMC Action News 5) A burn on William's face (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Surveillance footage of a worker grabbing William by the arm (Source: Family) Surveillance footage of a worker grabbing William by the arm (Source: Family)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Parents of a 7-month-old want answers after their child was burned at day care.

"It's just disturbing to see that anyone could do something like that to an innocent child," parent Angela Durden said.

The face of 7-month-old William Durden Jr. has a visible burn mark. The child was at Nurturing Young Minds Daycare in Hickory Hill. 

Durden Sr. picked up his son and saw the marks. He said day care workers told him it was a rug burn.

"That was a liquid burn. That wasn't carpet," Durden said.

Durden took his baby to St. Francis hospital where he was told a rug burn could not cause that kind of damage.

"They called police right then," Durden said.

The Durdens looked at video at the day care and believe they know what happened.

They said an employee was washing bottles, possibly using bleach, with the 7-month-old nearby. She had a wash cloth in her hand.

"She turns around and she shakes it over the top of his head," Durden said. "When I saw it, I said that's what burned my child."

Video appears to show a day care worker walk over to the crib with William in it and shake him before grabbing him and picking him up by one arm.

The family said three day care workers were fired.

WMC Action News 5 went to the day care and the woman who answered the door confirmed the terminations.

"I definitely want justice. I'm looking to press charges against all three women," Durden said.

Investigators are looking into the allegations against the day care workers.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-04-04 10:57:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly