Day care workers investigated after child burned

Surveillance footage of a worker grabbing William by the arm (Source: Family)

Parents of a 7-month-old want answers after their child was burned at day care.

"It's just disturbing to see that anyone could do something like that to an innocent child," parent Angela Durden said.

The face of 7-month-old William Durden Jr. has a visible burn mark. The child was at Nurturing Young Minds Daycare in Hickory Hill.

Durden Sr. picked up his son and saw the marks. He said day care workers told him it was a rug burn.

"That was a liquid burn. That wasn't carpet," Durden said.

Durden took his baby to St. Francis hospital where he was told a rug burn could not cause that kind of damage.

"They called police right then," Durden said.

The Durdens looked at video at the day care and believe they know what happened.

They said an employee was washing bottles, possibly using bleach, with the 7-month-old nearby. She had a wash cloth in her hand.

"She turns around and she shakes it over the top of his head," Durden said. "When I saw it, I said that's what burned my child."

Video appears to show a day care worker walk over to the crib with William in it and shake him before grabbing him and picking him up by one arm.

The family said three day care workers were fired.

WMC Action News 5 went to the day care and the woman who answered the door confirmed the terminations.

"I definitely want justice. I'm looking to press charges against all three women," Durden said.

Investigators are looking into the allegations against the day care workers.

