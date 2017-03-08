City Watch issued for 14-year-old missing since Monday

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for a 14-year-old who was last seen when he got dropped off at school.

Police said Yohan Soto Bernardo is from Guatemala and does not speak English well.

He was last seen when he was dropped off at Sheffield Middle School at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

He was not at school for pick up time and has not been heard from or seen since.

Bernardo is 4'11 and weighs 120 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, black dress pants, and carrying a blue backpack.

If you have any information on the location of Bernardo, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

