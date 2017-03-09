Vacant boarding home fire considered an arson

An early morning fire destroyed a vacant boarding house in Memphis.

Firefighters rushed to the building near the intersection of McLemore Avenue and South Orleans Street around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators initially thought fallen power lines in the building's backyard sparked the flames, but later they determined the fire was set intentionally in the back bedroom.

No one was injured in the fire.

