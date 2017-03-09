Memphis remembers 125th anniversary of People's Grocery Store Ly - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis remembers 125th anniversary of People's Grocery Store Lynching

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
By Jerica Phillips
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

In 1892, a tragedy in Memphis made the front page of the New York Times. Thursday marks the 125th anniversary of the People's Grocery Store Lynching.

In March 1892, several white men rushed an African-American grocery store in South Memphis. Three African-American men were arrested following the attack. Later, a mob rushed Shelby County jail, took the men out, and lynched them.

Thomas Moss was killed on March 9, 1892 along with Will Stewart and Calvin McDowell, all black men lynched by a white mob in Memphis while in police custody.

The killings are known as the People's Grocery Lynching. It happened because a white store owner got angry that a black-owned grocery store was thriving.

Thursday, members of the community came together at Zion Cemetery on South Parkway to remember the attack. The lynching victims are all buried in the cemetery, the oldest African-American cemetery in Memphis.

During the service, a wreath was laid on the grave site of Moss, whose headstone was recently discovered.

More than 30,000 people are buried in Zion Cemetery. A restoration project that started in 1988 continues to uncover headstones and other things from Memphis history.

"This is truly a jewel, a landmark on our community," Pastor Roland Johnson Jr. said. "A historical remnant which we must take advantage of and let others know what actually happened here."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-04-04 10:57:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly