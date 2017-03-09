ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: safe-deposit boxes - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: safe deposit boxes

ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: safe-deposit boxes

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A lot of people store their important documents and jewelry in safe-deposit boxes because they're in a bank, and banks are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Surprise: the FDIC does not insure safe-deposit boxes.

If you're using a safe-deposit box, Nancy Dunnan, a financial adviser and contributor to consumer advocacy magazine Bottom Line Personal, shared these tips:

* READ YOUR BOX RENTAL CONTRACT. Dunnan said some banks will pay up to a certain amount for items lost or damaged in a safe-deposit box, but it depends on the terms of the contract.

* CHECK YOUR HOMEOWNER'S INSURANCE POLICY. It may cover what's inside your safe-deposit box. 

* TAKE PICTURES/VIDEO of the box's contents.

* MAKE A LIST of the contents.

Both the pictures and the list will be essential if you ever have to file a claim with either the bank or your insurance company. 

Another one of Dunnan's tips: seal your documents or other paper valuables inside an air-tight, water-tight plastic bag or container -- just a little extra protection.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-04-04 10:57:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly