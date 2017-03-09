Meatballs and spaghetti sauce: It's National Meatball Day! - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Meatballs and spaghetti sauce: It's National Meatball Day!

(Source: skinnytaste.com) (Source: skinnytaste.com)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Swedish Meatballs, Turkey Meatballs, Spaghetti and meatballs—grab your fork, it’s National Meatball Day!

Meatballs are recognized on March 9 every year as one of “the great American food holidays,” according to NationalDayCalendar.com.

It’s unclear how the day got started, but people have been celebrating it for years.

There are so many ways to eat meatballs. You can eat them by themselves, on sub sandwich, over rice—the list goes on and on.

You can bake them, toss them in the slow cooker, or fry them in a pan. And if you’ve made too many, no sweat! Meatballs can easily be stored in the freezer for the next time you get a hankering.

How are you celebrating National Meatball Day? Use the hashtag #NationalMeatballDay to share with the world your delicious take on meatballs.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

