First restaurant in Crosstown Concourse set to open Saturday

A new Memphis restaurant is putting an emphasis on good, organic food.

Mama Gaia is Memphis' first all-organic restaurant, and the first eatery to open in the newly renovated Crosstown Concourse. It is set to open Saturday, March 25.

Donna Palmer has lived in the crosstown area of Memphis for 16 years.



"It was a great sleeping monster," Palmer said.



She remembers when the housing prices were depressed, along with the people who lived here. She said that has all changed.



"To see revitalization in my neighborhood," Palmer said. "To see job opportunities for people."

That revitalization is coming thanks to the construction of the Crosstown Concourse. It's a mammoth building that will house apartments, a grocery store, health clinic, and Mama Gaia.

Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling is the head chef and co-owner of "Mama Gaia." She's happy her vegetarian food will help to feed the area's revitalization.



"We are beyond happy," von Holtzendorff-Fehling said. "And blessed we can be a part of this project."

Crosstown Concourse created more than 800 local jobs. When the project is finished, it's expected to bring more than 3,000 people a day are expected to visit Crosstown Concourse.

"Businesses will come," von Holtzendorff-Fehling said. "People will come. This area is going to flourish."

Mama Gaia's mission is to make organic food accessible to everyone in the city. It will offer a fresh vegetarian menu for lunch and dinner, along with several vegan and gluten-free options.

Their tantalizing menu includes quinoa bowls, salads, soups, and pitas.

“We are thrilled to launch the Mama Gaia concept in Memphis and more specifically, Crosstown Concourse,” Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling, CEO and co-founder of Mama Gaia, said. “Giving people the option to enjoy healthy dishes that they can feel good about eating is what we are all about. We at Mama Gaia are committed to making exceptional food with the highest sourcing standards accessible, affordable and without long wait times.”

Mama Gaia will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., with plans to start serving breakfast soon.

