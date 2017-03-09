Celebrating Barbie on National Barbie Day - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Celebrating Barbie on National Barbie Day

(Source: dezeen.com) (Source: dezeen.com)
(WMC) -

Dust off your Barbie collections and celebrate her, because it’s National Barbie Day!

Barbie is celebrated every year on March 9, the anniversary of the day the doll first debuted in 1959 at the American International Toy Fair in New York, according to NationalDayCalendar.com.

Another reason Barbie is celebrated on March 9 is because the day is her official birthday.

Barbie, whose real name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, was created by Ruth Handler. Her boyfriend, Ken Carson, wasn’t introduced by Mattel until 1961.

Barbie was one of the first toys to advertise extensively using television, selling roughly over a billion dolls in over 150 countries worldwide.

The doll had so many different careers—Dr. Barbie, Olympic Barbie, Teacher Barbie, the list goes on.

In January 2016, Mattel announced that new Barbies would be released with body types for every girl, instead of her original shape. The news had people worldwide excited about the new dolls.

Whether you’ve had one Barbie doll, or an entire collection, take her out, celebrate her, and wish her a happy birthday! Use the hashtag #NationalBarbieDay to show the world how you’re celebrating.

    •   
