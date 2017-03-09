Dyer County HS to represent U.S. at international cheer competit - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Dyer County HS to represent U.S. at international cheer competition

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
DYER COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

Dyer County High School flipped its way into an international competition.

Dyer County High School in Newbern, Tennessee, will represent the United States at the U.S. Junior Coed National Team in the Junior Elite Division at the 2017 International Cheer Union World Championship.

The team has won six TSSAA State Championship, four National High School Cheerleading Championships, and three World School Cheerleading Championships.

“We are excited to have Dyer County High School represent the United State as the U.S. Junior Coed National Team,” Tony Nash, Director of USA Cheer, said. “Just recently coming off their 4th UCA Coed National Title this February, Dyer County’s track record in competition has been exemplary. They will represent our country with tremendous pride through their athleticism and use of coed style skills. They have built an incredibly strong coed team and their history is something that their school, their community, and their supporters are extremely proud of.”

Congratulations to Dyer County High School Coed Cheer! We'll be, uh, cheering you on from the Mid-South.

