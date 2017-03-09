Dedicated parents drive to Nashville to fight for better education

Memphis Lift, a group of parents dedicated to bettering schools for their children, drove three hours to meet with lawmakers in Nashville.

"We'll go anywhere we have to go," Sarah Carpenter said.

Carpenter and about 25 other parents and grandparents of local students made the trip.

Much of the discussion was centered around a voucher bill, for which a vote was delayed. Vouchers are publicly funded scholarships that allow students to attend private schools.

The Memphis Lift organization is not only about bettering education for students, it's also about keeping parents more informed. Parents want be educated themselves so they know how to fight for what's best for their children.

"I'm not a wimp about going in and asking for the things I need for my children," Teresena Wright said. "Then I insist that it happens."

It's a powerful combination these parents feel will help improve the education of all Memphis children no matter what their zip code.

