Police identify man who shot himself in head at Millington gun range

Police have identified a man who shot himself in the head inside a Millington, Tennessee, gun range Thursday afternoon.

Millington Police Department said Trenton Marquis Warren, 22, was alone inside one of the shooting lanes at Top Brass around 2:30 p.m. when he suffered a .40 caliber gunshot wound to the head.

"I was real shocked over it," Glenn Gossett said. "I was scared something happened to him you know. I didn't know what had happened."

Gossett was concerned the shooting victim was the owner of Top Brass Sports.

Police have not determined if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

"He was inside Top Brass on one of the shooting lanes. He was alone inside. He was the only one in Top Brass at the time," Millington Public Safety Director Gary Graves said.

Top Brass patrons were shocked.

"It went off when he was trying to clear it. I could see something like that," Greg Nelson said.

But at this point, investigators are not sure what happened.

Millington Police Department said Warren is alive and in extremely critical condition. He was taken by a medical helicopter to Regional Medical Center.

Four employees were in the building, but they said they did not see anything.

Millington Police Department said the shooting is not being considered a criminal act.

"Right now we are not investigating this as criminal intent. Like I said, this subject was alone inside the shooting range," Graves said.

