Man pleads guilty to rape 18 years later - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man pleads guilty to rape 18 years later

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Ronnie Simpson (Source: SCSO) Ronnie Simpson (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 38-year-old man pleaded guilty to a rape that happened 18 years ago in Orange Mound. 

Ronnie Simpson's confession earned him an 8-year prison sentence without the possibility of parole. He will also be added to the Sex Offender Registry for life. 

In March 1999, a 28-year-old woman said a man hit her in the head with a handgun and then raped her. She knew the man as "Shun." 

DNA from the rape kit was uploaded into Federal Bureau of Investigation's Combined DNA Index System, also known as CODIS, where it was monitored for a potential match. In 2014, law enforcement got a hit on the DNA. 

When investigators located the victim, she told them she believed her attacker, "Shun," had been killed by someone in 2001. However, Ronnie Simpson was alive, living at a homeless shelter in Austin, TX. He was brought back to Memphis where he confessed to the crime. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

