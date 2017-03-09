Community works to replace Marine veteran's stolen motorcycle - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Community works to replace Marine veteran's stolen motorcycle

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Johnny Rivera (SOURCE: Viewer) Johnny Rivera (SOURCE: Viewer)
Johnny Rivera (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) Johnny Rivera (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

After a 75-year-old veteran's motorcycle was stolen, the biker and veteran community set up a fund with the Patriot Guard Riders to help replace the motorcycle.

Johnny Rivera is a veteran with the U.S. Marines. Presently he rides with the Patriot Guard, an organization that escorts and attends funeral services for U.S. military personnel, firefighters, and police officers.

Rivera's Harley Davidson motorcycle was stolen on February 5.

"That was what hurt the most...that they took away a tool that I use for [fallen service members]," Rivera said.

Now local groups are joining together to create a fund and an event where donations will go towards getting Rivera a new bike.

"Let's do this and let's help Johnny out. So we encourage everybody to come out and help a true patriot," said Dave Marek, with Recycle Bike shop, one of the groups organizing the event.

The event is April 15. Donations can be dropped off at the Recycle Bike Shop or you can donate online by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

    •   
