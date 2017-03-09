4 Mid-South companies named to Fortune's '100 Best Companies to Work For'

Four Mid-South companies have made the coveted Fortune list for "100 Best Companies to Work For."

On Thursday, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare celebrated their success and recognition on the list. It's the first year the company has made Fortune's list - landing at number 92 out of 100.

"Management had nothing to do with this. It's all because of our associates," Methodist President and CEO Michael Ugwueke said. "Two thirds of the criteria is based on a survey the associates respond to. So, the associates are truly the ones who made it happen, and they deserve all the credit."

Employees rate workplace culture, including the level of trust they feel towards leaders, the pride they take in their jobs, and the camaraderies with co-workers.

Methodist wasn't alone representing the Mid-South on the list of 100.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, FedEx, and Baker Donelson law firm also made the list.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.