United Way helps Memphians file taxes for free

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

United Way launched a program in partnership with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to help Memphians who qualify get their taxes filed for free.

Volunteers are trained and certified to help make filing taxes easy for families who qualify based on income. 

"It's about mid-March and the tax deadline this year is April 18 and getting closer every day," Mayor Strickland said. "So, those people who make less than $54,000, they make less than $54,000 in 2016, they can qualify."

Those who qualify can get between $500 and $6,200 in refunds based on their income and family size. 

Year after year, millions of dollars in tax refunds go unclaimed in Memphis and across the country.

Last year, United Way's tax prep program helped Memphians get more than $12 million in refunds, according to United Way CEO Dr. Kenneth Robinson.

To find out if you qualify, click here.

"Just like you can't score unless you shoot, you can't get a refund if you don't file," Strickland said. "And the IRS has verified that."

