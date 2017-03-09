Professional poker player indicted on more extortion charges

The parking lot at Bellevue Baptist is just one location where a now former Shelby County sheriff's deputy is accused of extorting money. New charges filed in federal court now accuse that same former deputy of more extortion.



The first two charges against Jeremy Drewery came from an incident in 2016. Investigators accuse Drewery of taking three payments from an alleged drug dealer in exchange for their freedom.



Investigators said in August 2016 the two met at Fletcher Creek Drive and Whitten Road where the deputy was paid $3,000. Then, Drewery accepted another payment of $2,000 in the Cordova Bellevue Baptist Church parking lot. Finally a third payment, this one for $3,000, happened at Dexter and North Germantown Parkway.



New charges in Federal Court accuse Drewery of two more counts of extortion and theft by a government agent. Those charges stem from a different incident in 2013. The details of the case weren't released Thursday, but the charge states the matter involved more than $5,000.



Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Drewery was fired from the department in November 2016.



“All I can tell you is that he was supposed to have an administrative hearing, he didn't show up for it, and he was terminated,” Earle Farrell with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.



WMC Action News 5 investigated and found Drewery has won hundreds of thousands of dollars playing poker tournaments with the World Series of Poker. He most recently landed a $700 payout for a tournament in Tunica in January 2017. His biggest payout, $67,000 back in 2016.

If convicted on all charges, Drewery faces up to 30 years in prison.

