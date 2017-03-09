1 shot outside Memphis church

A man was shot outside a Memphis church Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Looney Avenue outside Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. Neighbors in the area said the shooting was near the church and not inside it.

MPD said the victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect remains at large.

