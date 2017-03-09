Good Samaritan becomes victim of attack, carjacking

An East Memphis man says doing the right thing cost him, and it makes him not want to help others.

Zachary Bowen said he was simply trying to be a Good Samaritan when he drove by and saw a car out of gas.

He was trying to help--but became a victim.

"They disrespected me," Bowen said.

He said he was robbed and carjacked by several men not far from his home. He was driving his wife's 2005 silver Toyota Corolla on Cochese Avenue, near Getwell, when he pulled over and tried to help a driver and passengers of a stalled van in the road.

"It was about four or five of them, but one jumped in my car and took off," Bowen said.

He said it appeared the van was out of gas and he wanted to help.

It all happened so fast he said he wasn't able to tell police what type of van it was.

"I'm friendly, but they took advantage of me," Bowen said.

He said his wallet was also in the van with cash he earned from working around the community.

But he said now he is counting his blessings.

"It could have been worse," Bowen said.

Bowen said he learned a valuable lesson.

"You don't know who to trust," he said.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

