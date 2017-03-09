Hit-and-run sends car smashing through house - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Hit-and-run sends car smashing through house

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A car smashed through the front of a home in the 4700 block of Given Avenue on Thursday evening after a hit-and-run, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that caused another driver to crash into the home.

The car barely missed the front door, plowing through the porch and into the home just after 6 p.m. 

Witnesses said a man was going eastbound on Given when a car going northbound hit his car. The crash caused the man to lose control and smash into the house. 

Neighbors rushed to help.

"I ran over there and kicked the front door and made sure he was OK," neighbor Jason Daniel said. "Made sure he could get out of the car."

Daniel said the car had bricks and debris on it, and it was difficult for the driver to get out. Amazingly, the driver was not injured.

