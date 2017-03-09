'The Shack' author to speak in Memphis

It was a New York Times best-seller and now has hit the big screen, but the man behind "The Shack" is coming to the Bluff City.

New Direction Christian Church will host Paul Young on March 26.

"The Shack" sold almost 20 million copies and was #1 on the New York Times best-seller list for 49 consecutive weeks.

The book has inspired conversations about God around the world.

Young will speak about the release of "The Shack" in movie theaters.

Dr. Stacy Spencer, senior pastor of New Direction Christian Church, and Young will discuss the book during both worship services. The services will be at 8:15 a.m. at the Collierville campus, 114 Hwy 72E and at 9:30 a.m. at the Hickory Hill campus on 6120 Winchester Road.

