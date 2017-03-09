Police search for 'armed and dangerous' robbery suspect

Southaven Police Department released the photo of a man they believe is responsible for two robberies this week.

Police issued a warrant for Martez R. Greene, 22, for the robberies.

Police said they believe he robbed the Rite Aid Pharmacy Wednesday night on Stateline Road and then robbed a Dollar General on Thursday.

Police said Greene walks with a limp, lives in Memphis, and may be driving a silver Chrysler Sebring with TN tag Z06 26G.

Investigators said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

