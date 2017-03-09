Grizzlies fall again, Clippers win 114-98

Grizzlies Fall Into Tie for 6th after Loss to Clippers at FedExForum

It's the Clippers. That's usually all you have to say to get Memphis Grizzlies fans riled up for a game at FedExForum.

Same is true Wednesday night on Beale where the team and the fans are ready to go.

Just not forward Chandler Parsons. He's scratched from the starting lineup with left knee soreness. James Ennis started in his place. But Ennis only last 14 minutes, foul trouble sent him to the bench early.

Zach Randolph came off the bench, and after a few early missed, patrols the paint with authority. ZBO, the only one shooting a decent percentage for Memphis, hits the glass and running hooks - putting up 18 pts, 11 rebs for Poppa Bear in 25 minutes.

Marc Gasol led the Griz with 20 points and five rebounds, bouncing back somewhat from a couple of sub par performances.

But a good game fell apart in the third quarter when Austin Rivers and J.J. Reddick took turns driving the lane and hitting jumpers.

The Grizzlies defense was not getting it done outside.

Jamal Crawford sunk a 3/4 court heave to end the third.

The Clippers quartet of guards combined for 65 points and the Griz fell hard..again with a final score of 114-98.

The Grizzlies, now 36-29, are tied with Oklahoma City in the 6th spot after the Thunder beat San Antonio Thursday.

But Memphis is actually seventh because the Thunder own the tiebreaker.

The Griz will try again for victory Saturday night with Atlanta comes to FedExForum.

