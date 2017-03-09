Rebs win, Vols-Bulldogs lose in SEC Tournament

The Ole Miss Rebels opened the second round of action in the SEC tournament against Missouri.

Deandre Burnett sunk 16 points in the first half, including putting up four three-pointers.

The Rebels took a 10 point halftime lead and kept increasing it in the second half, ending the game with a win of 86-74.

Ole Miss will face Arkansas in the quarterfinals Friday at 8:45 p.m.

Earlier Thursday, Tennessee took on Georgia.

The game was on the line, and the Vols were down by two with time running out when Admiral Schofield got a good look for a three but missed it.

The miss allowed the Georgia Bulldogs to escape with a win of 59-57.

Tennessee fell to 16-16 on the season.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs saw their season end at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Dejon Ingram dogged the Dogs with 17 points.

'Bama zoomed out to a 30 point lead before cruising to victory with a final of 75-55.

