K.J. Lawson named ACC Rookie of the Year

Tigers' K.J. Lawson Picked as Rookie of Year in AAC

For once, K.J. Lawson takes center stage in the brother act for the University of Memphis.

With SMU's Semi Ojaleye taking AAC Player of the Year Honors over Dedric, Lawson's Brother, K.J. is the big winner.

K.J. Lawson is named the league's Rookie of the Year.

The redshirt freshman from Hamilton High School averaged more than 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists a game, with nine double doubles, third most in the American.

Lawson played in 10 games last season before being sidelined with a heel injury that required surgery.

The Tigers face UCF in the AAC Quarterfinals Friday 1 p.m.

About the Award, K.J. Lawson said, "I just want to thank you all for having this platform for me. I just want to thank my family and thank God. And, may the best win this weekend."

Lawson's Brother, Dedric, won the League's Rookie of the Year award last season.

K.J. tells reporters in Hartford he will return to the Tigers next season, regardless of whether Dedric turns pro.

