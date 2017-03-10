Boy, 6, accused of shooting girl with BB gun

A 6-year-old boy is accused of shooting a 6-year-old girl with a BB gun.

A woman told Memphis police Department that her daughter was playing in the breezeway of their apartment building on Thursday afternoon. The woman then heard her daughter scream and say "he shot me."

The boy ran from the scene. The victim's mom said she didn't know who he was.

The girl was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

