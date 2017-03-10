Frost advisory, freeze warning covers Mid-South - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Frost advisory, freeze warning covers Mid-South

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Interactive Radar) (Source: WMC Interactive Radar)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A frost advisory and freeze warning will go into effect across the Mid-South early Saturday morning.

Northwest Tennessee, the Missouri bootheel, and Northeast Arkansas is under the freeze warning from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday. Later in the day, rain could turn into a wintry mix with some very light accumulation up to an inch.

Further south, counties in West Tennessee, East Arkansas, and North Mississippi are under a frost advisory in the same time frame.

Cold rain could end as a wintry mix with a few flurries in these southern counties, however, no accumulation is expected.

Bring pets indoors and cover any new flowers you may have planted in the warmer weeks proceeding this cold snap.

