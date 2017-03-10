5 Great Things: Black Restaurant Week, 'Read to Achieve,' Fortune 100

With the possibility of wintry weather this weekend, let's set our sights on some good news before we deal with potential for snow.

Here are five great things that happened in Memphis this week!

Memphis Black Restaurant Week offers more options

Memphis Black Restaurant Week kicked off in Memphis for the second straight year. This year's event has six more restaurants participating... that's 14 restaurants offering dining deals with the hope of bringing in new customers and raising awareness. Last year, patrons spent more than $85,000 in seven days at the eight participating restaurants. Not only are restaurants options expanding, but other cities are participating, like Richmond, Virginia, Washington D.C., St. Louis, and Birmingham. The event runs until March 12.

Young reading challenge winners meet with Grizzlies stars

Four-thousand Mid-south elementary students celebrated with the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum as a reward for completing the team's "Read to Achieve" challenge of reading at least six books. About 15,000 students in 63 schools participated in the Grizzlies' annual reading challenge. Grizzlies players Chandler Parsons, James Ennis, Toney Douglas, and Andrew Harrison were all at the party.

Bakery donates time, money to give students special experience

The owner of Confections & Connections bakery took her passion the Harwood Center, a special education school in Memphis. Kelsey Loebel gave the kids a break from their studies and helped them decorate cupcakes. Loebel will also donate 10 percent of her sales between January and March to the non-profit school. That money will help families enroll their loved ones into Harwood Center, which costs as much as $18,000 a year.

Sports league seeks to turn youth away from a life of crime

A new sports league for youth in Memphis, the Memphis Shelby Police Athletic League, hopes to achieve a much more important goal than scoring touchdowns. While providing year-round athletic teams for kids, it will also help build trust between children and law enforcement at an early age. Molding these young lives to a life away from crime.

4 Mid-South companies named to Fortune's '100 Best Companies to Work For'

Four Mid-South companies made the coveted Fortune list for "100 Best Companies to Work For." Employees rate workplace culture, including the level of trust they feel toward leaders, the pride they take in their jobs, and the camaraderie with co-workers. Congratulations to Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, FedEx and Baker Donelson Law Firm.

