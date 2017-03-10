Standoff ends with man in custody, accused of shooting girlfrien - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Standoff ends with man in custody, accused of shooting girlfriend

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A four-hour standoff ended with Memphis police officers taking one man into custody.

The standoff started Friday around 10 a.m. at a home on Lucille Avenue in South Memphis. Memphis Police Department arrived at the house amid reports that the man had shot a woman inside.

The woman's family said several kids were also inside when the shooting happened. Those kids made it out out safely. 

"I come outside because all the kids outside running around crying, and I'm like, 'What's going on?'" neighbor Greg Brown said. "They were like, 'He shot my auntie--my momma.'"

Neighbors said the man and woman were in a relationship.

The standoff took place just down the street from Memphis Grad Academy.

"It's scary, and it had me worried about those children that somebody would do that," Marshaye Smith said. "I feel sorry for that poor woman and those kids."

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

MPD said the suspect shot at SWAT team members. None of the SWAT members returned fire, but they were able to subdue the suspect and take him into custody without any further injuries.

"We won today," MPD Public Information Officer Louis Brownlee said. "We were able to take the young man into custody without anyone else getting injured."

The man's name has not been released and police have not said what charges he will face.

