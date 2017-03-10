Snow possible Saturday night - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Snow possible Saturday night

By Spencer Denton, Meteorologist
By Brittney Bryant, Meteorologist
Winter weather potential will continue until late Saturday night with a chance for snow and sleet. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the following counties:

Arkansas:

  • Poinsett
  • Mississippi 

Tennessee:

  • Lauderdale 
  • Tipton
  • Dyer
  • Haywood
  • Crockett
  • Hardeman
  • McNairy 

Several of our northern counties received sleet and snow early Saturday morning, but temperatures were too warm for it to stick. However, temperatures will drop into the lower 30s after sunset and snow could accumulate for a few hours. 

ACCUMULATION: 1-2 inches possible for the counties under the Winter Weather Advisory. Snow will mostly accumulate on grassy surfaces, but some snow could gather on roadways and make driving dangerous tonight. Coverage will not be widespread, so some of you won’t see a thing while others get a good dusting. In Shelby County, little to no accumulation is expected.

TIMING: Saturday evening through 1 a.m. However, any snow that falls tonight won't start melting until late Sunday morning. Please refrain from driving before 10 a.m. on Sunday. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

