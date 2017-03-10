Snow possible Saturday night

Winter weather potential will continue until late Saturday night with a chance for snow and sleet. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the following counties:

Arkansas:

Poinsett

Mississippi

Tennessee:

Lauderdale

Tipton

Dyer

Haywood

Crockett

Hardeman

McNairy

Several of our northern counties received sleet and snow early Saturday morning, but temperatures were too warm for it to stick. However, temperatures will drop into the lower 30s after sunset and snow could accumulate for a few hours.

ACCUMULATION: 1-2 inches possible for the counties under the Winter Weather Advisory. Snow will mostly accumulate on grassy surfaces, but some snow could gather on roadways and make driving dangerous tonight. Coverage will not be widespread, so some of you won’t see a thing while others get a good dusting. In Shelby County, little to no accumulation is expected.

TIMING: Saturday evening through 1 a.m. However, any snow that falls tonight won't start melting until late Sunday morning. Please refrain from driving before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

