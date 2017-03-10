MPD targets impaired drivers with sobriety checkpoints

Memphis Police Department will be checking for drivers under the influence Friday night at two sobriety checkpoints.

One checkpoint will be on Third Street near Shelby Drive. The second location will be Sycamore View Road near Shelby Oaks Road.

Both checkpoints will be manned from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Officers will check drivers for signs of alcohol or drug use. They will also target those who drive while under the influence, or drivers violating any other laws while on the road.

Drive safe, and use your best judgment on the road. If you don't think you should drive, ask a friend for help, call a taxi, or use a ride service like Uber or Lyft.

