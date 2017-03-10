Selfies give MEM travelers a chance to win awesome airport prizes

Spring Break travelers have a chance to win prizes from Memphis International Airport by taking selfies! That’s right, selfies!

MEM encourages travelers to snap selfies at one of the social media “hot spots” in the B ticketing lobby that displays the “I Fly MEM” logo and share it with MEM on Facebook.

The contest coincides with a video released by MEM showing hometown pride with several notable Memphians saying “I Fly MEM.” WMC Action News 5’s anchor Kontji Anthony, along with Memphis Grizzlies’ Tony Allen, former NBA and U of M basketball star Penny Hardaway, and several other awesome local personalities, appears in the video.

“We want the Memphis International Airport to be the airport of choice for the Mid-South,” Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority President and CEO Scott Brockman said. “What better way to show that we are the ‘handshake’ of Memphis than to capture our community showing support and having fun at the airport. We’re proud to serve this community and we know there are plenty of Memphians out there who are proud to fly MEM.”

Participants who take selfies with “I Fly MEM” will be entered to win one of several daily prizes including First Team MEM t-shirts autographed by Grizz Tony Allen and $20 Paradies gift cards to use at the shops in the airport. But the best part is two round-trip tickets to Toronto, Canada on MEM’s newest airline, Air Canada, which is the grand prize. Air Canada flights start May 1.

Your chance to win a prize runs through March 17. The contest is open to anyone 18 years of age or older.

For a full explanation of contest rules, click here.

