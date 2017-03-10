Event pairs local beer, Girl Scout cookies - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Event pairs local beer, Girl Scout cookies

(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Raise a glass in honor of the Girl Scouts Heart of the South at Cookies on Tap.

Girl Scouts and High Cotton Brewing Company are joining together to pair High Cotton's fresh local brews with Girl Scouts' famous cookies.

At the event, attendees will be given a flight of four High Cotton pours perfectly paired with a cookie that enhances the flavor profile and taste of the duo.

“High Cotton Brewery has paired our iconic cookies perfectly with their featured beers to offer people an exciting night of sips and sweets, all while benefiting the next generation of female leaders,” Melanie Schild, Girl Scouts Heart of the South CEO, said. “Fundraisers like this ensure that girls are able to learn life skills and leadership skills that will benefit them for the rest of their lives.”

Cookies on Tap is March 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at High Cotton Brewing Company. Tickets are $20 and available here.  Must be 21 and up to participate. All proceeds will go to Girl Scouts Heart of the South.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

