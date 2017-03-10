Girl Scout Cookie season comes to an end

All good things must come to an end... the same can be said for Girl Scout Cookie season.

After March 19, it'll be hard to get your hands on those delicious cookies.

To help get you stocked up, Girl Scouts Heart of the South and Downtown Memphis Commission are teaming up for a big sales event.

Five Girl Scout Troops will be located in Court Square Park on March 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the weekly Food Truck Thursday event.

If you're unable to make it to the Thursday event, check out the Cookie Finder App on Apple or Android devices. It'll help you find a booth near you before the cookies become scarce until 2018.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.