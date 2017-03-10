A Better Mid-South: Graceland expansion in Whitehaven

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

I want to shine a spotlight on an area of our city that is seeing a rebirth.

Whitehaven is a hub of activity as we see ground breakings, grand openings and new jobs coming to the community.

Recently, Priscilla Presley helped open a 45-million-dollar entertainment complex at Graceland. This is including two fancy restaurants, a new car museum, an entertainment museum and a sound stage.

Not to mention, the complex will provide 100 new jobs and Graceland CEO Jack Soden says the company is committed to hiring local.

This is on the heels of nearly a hundred new jobs at the Graceland Guest House that opened in October.

Whitehaven is a community in our city where things are going right.

What are your thoughts? How do we improve other areas of the city?

Job growth fueled by Graceland growth is making this A Better Mid-South.

