Southaven to let citizens vote on 'Penny for Your Parks'

With a unanimous vote, Southaven aldermen gave citizens the power to extend the Restaurant Tourism Tax, also known as Penny for Your Parks.

Penny for Your Parks taxes restaurants in Southaven an extra 1 percent.

The money raised by the tax goes straight to the city's Parks and Recreation Department. The money is used for upkeep and improvements to parks like Snowden Grove.

Mayor Darren Musselwhite said it's important to keep the tax going for Southaven.

"A tax like this prevents the city from having to raise property taxes," Musselwhite said.

By voting in favor of Friday's resolution, the city's Board of Aldermen gave Southaven citizens the chance to decide how they want to fund city parks.

The resolution will be added to the ballot during the General Municipal Election on June 6, 2017.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.