61-year-old man stopped with 5 kilos of cocaine

A 61-year-old man was arrested this week on drug charges after officers discovered five kilos of cocaine hidden in his vehicle.

Investigators said the man, who is from Texas, was traveling through Shelby County when he was stopped on Interstate 40 near Airline Road.

Jose Angel Sanchez, of Houston, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver.

Sanchez gave police conflicting information about his travel itinerary. As a result of the conflicting information, officers released a narcotics dog and the dog alerted on Sanchez's 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, signaling the presence of drugs.

Agents searched the vehicle and found five kilos of cocaine - 13.5 pounds including packing - hidden in the truck's headliner.

Sanchez told police he was taking the cocaine to Nashville.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.