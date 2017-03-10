Couple indicted on sex trafficking

A Shelby County grand jury indicted a couple on sex trafficking charges Friday.

According to investigators, Jimmy Bryant Jr., 30, and Brittaney Ball, 25, posted provocative photos of a 15-year-old girl on the internet asking customers to pay to have sex with the girl.

Bryant and Ball were indicted on two felony counts of trafficking for sexual servitude.

According to the investigation, the young girl was taken and held against her will by the couple in March 2014. They then used the girl in an online adult website to get customers to pay to have sex with her.

Bryant was released on a $100,000 bond and Ball was released on a $75,000 bond.

