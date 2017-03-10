Former Millington football player recognized by TN Sports Hall o - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Former Millington football player recognized by TN Sports Hall of Fame

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Mario Reed (Source: WMC Action News 5) Mario Reed (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) -

A former Millington High School football player, who was paralyzed in 1997 while making a tackle for his team, is once again making big plays. He was just a sophomore and the Trojans were in the running for a state championship.

This time, those big plays are on a different field.

Mario Reed has been nominated for the Champion Within Perseverance Award, a statewide award run by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. 

He once dreamed of becoming a professional football player or a Navy Seal, but he says now he's found a new passion in life: mentoring and inspiring young people.

"Life might throw you a lot of obstacles along the way, but you have to keep persevering through things and you have to keep pushing," Reed said.

Reed is also releasing a documentary. "The View Within: The Mario Reed Documentary" is set for release September 12. That will be the 20th anniversary of the injury that altered his life.

