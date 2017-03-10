TDOT puts brakes on million dollar projects

TDOT is putting the brakes on three multi-million dollars projects that could bring much needed traffic relief to Memphis roads.

According to TDOT officials, multi-million dollar renovations at I-55 and Crump Boulevard, North Second Street, and at Shelby Farms Parkway are now on hold.

"Seems like it's more chaotic than the expressway. It's a lot more cars," driver Shunkita said.

It's the amount of the cars that is the hold up on the projects, or at least the method for monitoring them.

TDOT officials said the amount of traffic their sensors record going through each of the areas does not match the local Travel Demand Model used by the Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization.

TDOT said the projects are on hold until they get the latest information.

The Planning Organization said the numbers are not matching up most likely because the completed roadway construction or newly started projects can influence the models.

Now, they're actively working on updates so TDOT can continue to the next step.

Drivers said they understand the planning needs to be right before things take off, but they're wondering when they can expect an easier commute.

"Hopefully that'll come about real soon to calm down all the traffic, but as of now it's chaotic," Shunkita said.

Representatives with the Planning Organization said the model should be updated by the end of the year. But, there's still no estimation on when these sometimes congested roadways will find relief.

"It takes time, but it's the government so they're going to do it at their own pace," driver Clyde Nelson said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.