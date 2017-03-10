3 in custody following Horn Lake shooting

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Horn Lake.

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Horn Lake.

Woman in critical condition after Horn Lake shooting

Woman in critical condition after Horn Lake shooting

Also on WMCTV.COM

Three people are in custody following a shooting in Horn Lake.

Horn Lake Police Department said Christopher Johnson, Derek Perry, and Michael Perry are in custody charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Investigators said they opened fire on a 37-year-old woman on Haynes Drive on Monday night.

The woman was in critical condition at last check.

Investigators said another suspect remains at large.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.