Family reunited with beloved hairdresser known as 'Aunt Eunice' - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Family reunited with beloved hairdresser known as 'Aunt Eunice'

By Felicia Bolton
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A reunion, decades in the making, was made possible thanks to a WMC Action News 5 special report.

Tonya Drummond and Aaron Fowler lost their father when they were young children. Their mother passed a short time ago.

With their parents gone, Drummond and Fowler were seeking a missing piece from their family history: a hairdresser called Aunt Eunice.

Eunice Boddie was the first African-American woman to be a beautician at Gould's Salon & Spa. She's been at it for 62 years.

In that time, she's made an incredible impact on so many people.

Drummond and Fowler learned that 'Aunt Eunice' was still alive after seeing the WMC Action News 5 special report.

Once they saw the special report, they knew they had to get in touch with 'Aunt Eunice.'

"It's just very important, because she knew both of them," Drummond said.

"I don't think she knows how much she's touched everyone around her though all the life that she's lived," Fowler said. "She's made us very proud. So finding her again was what was most important."

It was a heart felt surprise, decades in the making.

