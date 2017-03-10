1 person non-critical after being shot at gas station

One person is in non-critical condition after being shot at a gas station.

Police are investigating the shooting at a Pilot station at Lamar Avenue and Shelby Drive that happened Friday night.

According to Memphis Police Department, a disturbance was reported just before 6 p.m. at the Pilot station. Police found one person shot.

That victim was taken to Regional Medical Center.

