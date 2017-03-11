Mother volunteers for Make-A-Wish after daughter's death - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mother volunteers for Make-A-Wish after daughter's death

Brandon Luis celebrating with his Make-A-Wish friends (Source: WMC Action News 5) Brandon Luis celebrating with his Make-A-Wish friends (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Cassy Blankenship (Source: Family) Cassy Blankenship (Source: Family)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Make-A-Wish Mid-South granted a 13-year-old boy’s wish from high atop the Pyramid.

For 13-year-old Brandon Luis, a trip to the top of Bass Pro Pyramid turned into quite an adventure.

The teenager, living with a blood disorder, got his wish granted Saturday afternoon, a laser tag game set along with lots of other surprises.

Memphis Grizzlies Executive John Walker and his family sponsored the wish. Brandon said he was excited.

“It’s just something that is very impactful for them that they remember as they are fighting their illness. And it just brings them hope, strength, and joy,” Ashli Avis, with Make-A-Wish Mid-South, said.

Joanna Blankenship helped out. But this Make-A-Wish volunteer is more than an extra set of hands.

She’s a mom who’s been on the receiving end of a blessing like this before.

“Make-A-Wish gave that to our daughter and our family, those memories, and I want to give back to families as well,” Blankenship said.

Her daughter Cassy died in August of a brain tumor. Make-A-Wish sent them on an Alaskan cruise.

Joanna said she’s paying the love forward.

“It’s a little heartbreaking, but it’s a little uplifting as well because I know how special it was for our family to receive a wish, so I know how special it is for this family to receive their wish,” she said.

Make-A-Wish Mid-South granted 268 wishes last year. Their goal for this year is 272.

If you’d like to volunteer or learn more, you can find out information here.

