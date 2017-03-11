South Memphis church stands up against violence - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

South Memphis church stands up against violence

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A South Memphis church took steps to stand against violence.

Christ Communion Temple COGIC on Lauderdale Street held a crime summit on Saturday to empower church members and community members.

Members of Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Memphis Police Department, and other agencies were on hand.

The theme of the summit was to focus on Christ, not the crisis.

“Put down the guns, put down the crime, and to take a positive step toward building their lives right here in this community,” Pastor Freddie Thomas said.

Pastor Thomas said the grassroots movements have the power to effect change in Memphis.

